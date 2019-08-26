Meera Chopra served food with worms in it; actress fumes with anger

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's sister Meera Chopra recently visited a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad and found worms in her food

Meera Chopra shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra's sister Meera Chopra is suddenly in news, courtesy - worms. The actress, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films visited a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad, and she was in for a nightmare. Little did Meera know that the hotel she is having her food at will have maggots in it.

Meera Chopra shared a video of her plate, wherein, the maggots were seen crawling in her food. The actress was obviously fuming with anger and called out the hotel on Instagram.

There were many followers on her Instagram that supported Meera Chopra. One of the users wrote, "Sad to know that you'd to go through this. Did the hotel care to clarify and apologise?" Another user insisted that the hotel should refund her money.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was quick enough to raise their concern over this and tweeted that they were looking into the matter, and asked Meera Chopra to allow them some time to get clarity on it.

The concern has been raised with our Regulatory Compliance Division. Please allow us some time. — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) August 24, 2019

On the professional front, Meera Chopra will be seen in a Bollywood film, titled, Section 375. She will be seen with Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. Section 375 is a film that explores the subject of rape in India and it focusses on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with rape. It will release on September 13, 2019.

