Meerut: Policemen fined for breaking traffic rules

In a drive by Meerut police to curb traffic violations, as many as 700 offenders including about 100 from policemen were fined for breaking traffic-rules in last twenty-four hours, ANI reported. In the last 24 hours, 700 traffic violators including 100 police personnel have been issued traffic challans for violating rules of Motor Vehicle Act, Meerut police told PTI on Saturday.

The Meerut police informed that 30 teams were engaged in the checking drive across the district and around 700 traffic violators were penalised during the 24 hour period. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Sahni explained that the drive has been launched without any discrimination between general public or police personnel as the rules are the same for everyone.

Also Read: Mumbai: Traffic cops are of no help at Bandra?

"We had received several complaints about police personnel violating the traffic rules. Acting on the complaints, I launched a checking drive right in front of my office. Many of the department's personnel were fined for violating traffic rules in this drive. Rules are the same for everyone and all have to follow them," the SSP added.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates