Meet Akhilendra Sahu a young serial entrepreneur founder of ASTNT Technologies Pvt ltd

At the age of 18, most of us would think about our college, friends, parties or just chilling. Could you imagine having a more futuristic approach to life than that? Akhilendra Sahu is a young and dynamic entrepreneur who has taken the Digital marketing industry by a storm. As the trend of digital and online marketing has been growing in India, one may wonder what the future holds for this industry. Akhilendra Sahu seems to have caught hold of the trend at an early age and today he is one of the World’s youngest serial entrepreneurs. He is Founder & CEO of ASTNT Technologies Private Limited, Subsidiary Companies - Technical Next (WebHosting Company), StartUp199 (Website Development Company), FoodChilli (Online Food Delivery & Restaurants), CeleTokers Media (Entertainment News) & Recently he started his new company InfinityFame (Digital Marketing Company).

Starting off at an early age always has an advantage and Akhilendra Sahu has been smart enough to start his professional journey at the age of 16. Following that, he was taking up projects as a freelancer and built his name in the industry. Soon he became one of the well-known names in the industry. He took a leap of faith and started his own digital marketing agency: InfiniityFame. Today, his company is one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies. InfinityFame success is a testament to his hard work and unrelenting dedication.

His expertise lies in social media marketing and helping individuals turn into influencers and public figures. He knows how the industry works, what the clients wish for and he delivers it perfectly. With great vision and mind, Akhilendra Sahu is striving towards achieving greater success every day.

This young entrepreneur wishes to inspire many more who wish to start their own companies but lack confidence. He urges all the entrepreneurs and out of the box thinkers to take the leap of faith just like he did.

