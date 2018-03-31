Meet Aladdin's new Genie

VJ-turned-actor Mantra will be seen in the role of the iconic character of Genie in Disney's upcoming Broadway-style musical production, Aladdin

VJ-turned-actor Mantra will be seen in the role of the iconic character of Genie in Disney's upcoming Broadway-style musical production, Aladdin. "I am excited to play Genie and want to do justice to the role. As a character, Genie is a crowd favourite. I want to entertain the audience," he says.

