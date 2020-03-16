Meet Aliya Hamidi, one of the biggest TikTok stars in the country

The air in the world presently smells of women empowerment. The millennial generation is the one to take it forward. For the cause of equality, the Tik Tok sensation Aliya Hamidi is a cheerful girl with a mission. She believes every woman has a hidden talent that lies dormant to be tapped. In her point of view, women should not only be housewives. They can be great interior designers, awesome chefs or even fashion designers.

Blessed with an independent thought process she feels women must take their own decisions. She herself is proud of the achievements in the social media field. Winning hearts of 2.6 million followers, Google search shows her on page one. Her funny videos also sometimes are a punch to the society's judgemental approach towards women. The content which she creates is cool and responsible at the same time, just like her personality. A hard-working and focused attitude with the talent of making good and sharable content is her strong point.

Snippets of taking a sarcastic and humorous take on modern-day relationships calling out the patriarchy angle in them. Her videos never the go-to point of men bashing. Light-hearted and to the point scripts dominate her Tik Tok streaming channel. She is inspired by the stuff happening in the surrounding environment. On the day of Holi, she intelligently formatted a skit where people of different religions play Holi together. Her dedication and love for diversity is apparent as you will browse through her channel.

Her popularity has soared high within six months of her starting this as a fun exercise. She thinks women should have their own opinions and thoughts. Unknowingly and knowingly she promotes women empowerment to the T. Spreading strong and positive vibes across the web platform. The pretty girl has a vivacious appeal she lends her audience every time a post is put up on her channel.

Aliya feels women must gear up armed with their skills and aptitude can change the world. The power and strength of a woman are limitless the graceful lady thinks it should be utilised purposefully. At a very young age, she has an open mind and a progressive mindset. Her sensitive portrayal of women in the Tik Tok videos is a mark of understanding she has with regards to women. She has indirectly taken a heartfelt initiative to push the women issues in a subtle manner. The strong girl has a lot of faith in women that they can conduct all the chores without any gender bias.

As the scenario in the entire nation needs to alter big time. Sensible and spirited girls like Aliya are here to share their bit of contribution in the field of women empowerment. The stunning beauty has a penchant for makeup but very well knows the value and importance of inner beauty. She is the one to take stand for women's betterment and happiness. A courageous female celebrity every woman can learn from and look up to.

