Meet Florida's python-sniffing dog

Like what they do for mankind wasn't enough already, dogs are being trained to detect a reptile's scent and alert handlers when they come across one. In a quest to eradicate the invasive species python, Labrador retrievers, Truman and Eleanor, have been attending class where the Florida Fish and Wildlife conservation commission trainers are using python-scented towels and live pythons with surgically implanted trackers to teach the dogs to pick up a snake's scent.



Truman in Miami-Dade County, Florida, where he sniffed the python

Recently, their lab Truman tracked down his first snake-a 2.4-metre Burmese python in the Rocky Glades Public Small Game Hunting Area in Miami-Dade county. "We've got to stay innovative and try new approaches. The detector dogs are just one area where we're doing that. They're hard workers and very dedicated-you can see that they're very proud," says Eric Sutton, commission executive director. Estimated to be anywhere between 1,00,000 and 3,00,000 in number, these pythons have become a threat to the Florida Everglades ecosystem as they eat native mammals and birds, disrupting the balance of predator and prey.

They've been successful at reproducing in the swampy Everglades because of no predators. Females can lay up to 100 eggs. And because Burmese pythons have been known to eat small alligators and deer, Truman and Eleanor are trained to keep their distance from the reptiles.

100

No. of eggs a female python can lay



Pics/ Deniz Sadi Instagram

Portraits of denim

Turkish artist Deniz SadÄ±c creates stunning portraits out of pieces of denim, using different shades of fabric to highlight the tiniest of details. Hailing from a family of art enthusiasts, SadÄ±c says, "For me, denim is like a unique way of reminding people of their essence."

Pajama suits for your Zoom meets

Want to look good for a Zoom meeting, but think it's too much effort to get dressed up? A Japanese apparel company just heard you and created a 'Pajamas Suit' meant to resemble office attire, but feel as snug as sleepwear. Sold as suit separates, the jackets are knit cardigans in navy, beige, black and dark grey suits and are more formal than pajamas and less dressier than fashionable clothes.



PIC/ALAN MATHAIS FACEBOOK

Who needs a man to marry?

The year cannot get weirder. A 24-year-old woman from Moscow, Russia, met her husband, Gideon, a metallic briefcase five years ago, at a hardware store, while shopping and fell in love. It helped that Gideon looks irresistible. Rain Gordon, a nursery school teacher, believes everything has a soul, and with time her belief in animism only got stronger. Previously, she fell for a new shopping centre in her city. "The sight of Gideon makes my heart skip a beat. I am madly in love with silver, mirror reflections and metal," Gordon told caters News. Her marriage is an effort to break the misconceptions surrounding romantic relations with inanimate objects. Although it's not an official marriage, she is happy that their relationship has moved to a new level. We hear you, girl.

Gamer kid costs mum all her savings

Every parents’ nightmare came true for Connecticut’s Jessica Johnson when she found that her six-year-old boy used her credit card on a smartphone game. By the time the problem was identified, the charges reached a whopping $16,293 (R11,99,287). Sadly, now there’s no money for rent.

Man pays off boss’ late fees from 48 years

In a bid to do something silly and fun, a man paid off his boss’ late fee for a book borrowed from the Marin County Free Library in California in 1972. The book, Look Out For Pirates, was checked out by Kenny Newell’s boss. It cost him $58—a dollar for each year and $10 to cover the cost of the book.

Mayor fined $100K for hiring too many women

Is there a thing as too many women in leadership positions? Probably yes, according to France’s Ministry of Public Service who served Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo with a fine of$109,470 (Rs 80,57,769)for appointing 11 women and five men into senior roles while French law dictates both genders must be represented at at least 40 per cent each.

