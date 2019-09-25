Meet Steve Currington: The Creator behind exceptional automobile videos on YouTube

When it comes to the content creation skills about automobiles, there's only one name who is making waves on the internet – Stephen Currington, also known as Steve. With providing unique content to its users, he makes his videos using the high-end cameras and posts it on his YouTube channel named 'Lambrosteve'. In the last 3 months, his channel has managed to garner millions of views on videos and is growing with a great pace with having more than 32K subscribers.

With getting his hands on the Lime Green Lamborghini Huracan, Steve is truly describing what dream looks like. The year has brought some great fortunes for the YouTube sensation. He set a benchmark for himself earlier this year in March when one of his videos interacting with the police surpassed more than 3 million views. The life of supercar owners is all about exotic cars, expensive watches, lavish mansions and luxury things and one can achieve any of these things with hard work and sincere dedication.

His YouTube channel seems to have no stopping, thanks to his marvellous content which has also helped him get more than 50K followers in 3 months. The best thing about Steve’s videos is that he knows where to add the entertainment quotient in his videos. With revealing the real side of supercar ownership, his content is majorly the confrontations with police which throw light on the fact that owning a supercar is not troublesome. Since a very long time, Steve has been sharing his experiences of exotic cars with his fans in the most entertaining way.

Moreover, his raw and unfiltered side is what describes Stephen Currington. If you are someone who is fond of automobiles and loves to watch automotive content then you must definitely subscribe and follow 'Lambrosteve' on YouTube as well as Instagram right now.

