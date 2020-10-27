Mumbai: Meet Shiv Sena's legal team that is tracking down abusive posts

The Shiv Sena, which has taken an aggressive stance against those making offensive comments on its leaders or the party, will take legal action against them. The legal cell of the Shiv Sena will also act against those using abusive language on social media against the CM or ministers of the MVA government. It has already filed eight FIRs against those using abusive language against the CM and the government on social media.

The legal cell is also acting against those spreading rumours. On July 25 a woman, Sunaina Hole, posted offensive photos and text on her Twitter handle against CM Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray. She was arrested after the legal team registered an FIR in the case.



Vibhor Anand and Sahil Chaudhary are two of those arrested

On August 4, an offensive report about Aaditya Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was uploaded on YouTube. A case has been registered with the Cyber Cell against six people for using obscene language in it.

The Mumbai police have also taken action against YouTuber Sahil Chaudhary for objectionable remarks about CM Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut. The matter is under investigation.

Six people have been arrested after the eight FIRs were lodged. They include Sahil Chaudhary, Sunaina Hole, Sameet Thakkar, Paresh Borse and Vibhor Anand. Thakkar was arrested by the Nagpur police on Saturday in a case of defaming the ministers of the state government on Twitter. Advocate Anand, a resident of Delhi, was arrested on charges of spreading false information in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. His Twitter account was also suspended for violating the guidelines of the social media platform. Anand had targeted many people through his post with several false conspiracy theories on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian.

Keeping watch

According to the legal cell head, advocate Dharmendra Mishra, it has more than 50 people. "We also take legal action against people who use abusive language regarding the Maharashtra government on social media. So far, FIRs have been filed in eight cases, and the same complaint has been filed against 4 to 5 people with the Cyber Cell. At least 40 to 45 people have been accused in the eight FIRs and the police have arrested some of them."

Mishra told mid-day, "People can put up their views on social media, but if someone writes something offensive, we will take legal action against them. People deliberately target the ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on social media and write abusive posts about them."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news