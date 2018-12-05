Meghalaya govt plans to set up farmers commission

national

The state government has initiated various programmes to enable direct access to market and value addition to agriculture and horticulture products, he said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said the government is planning to set up a farmers' commission to solve the problems of the community.

The farmers face problems regarding infrastructure, logistics and market linkages, the chief minister said on Monday while addressing the first Farmers' Parliament. The Farmers' Parliament is a platform for the peasants to meet government officials and policy makers.

"The government has envisioned creation of a farmers' commission to address the concerns of the farming community and tackle the problems being faced by them," Sangma said. The state government has initiated various programmes to enable direct access to market and value addition to agriculture and horticulture products, he said.

He also told the farmers that the government intends to upgrade the potential of the farming community through different innovative and marketing programmes. The chief minister also said a food exhibition and a business meet will be held in Meghalaya next year to provide the farmers a platform for business and technology transfer.

