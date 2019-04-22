Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland arrives in London ahead of birth of Royal Baby

international

Doria, who had visited Meghan and Harry in the months leading up to their wedding nuptials, was also by her Meghan's side for her first royal hosting event in September

Meghan Markle

Washington D.C.: Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland has arrived in London as the Duchess of Sussex's due date is inching closer. Doria has flown all the way from Los Angeles to the UK ahead of the birth of her first grandchild, reported People.

In a statement released by the Kensington Palace in October, Doria expressed happiness to the news of her daughter's pregnancy. "Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild," the statement read.

Doria, a social worker and yoga instructor in L.A., shares a very close relationship with her daughter and was the only member of Meghan's family to attend the royal wedding in May last year.

Doria, who had visited Meghan and Harry in the months leading up to their wedding nuptials, was also by her Meghan's side for her first royal hosting event in September.

She also joined Harry in accompanying Meghan to Kensington Palace for a celebration marking the publication of 'Together: Our Community Cookbook', which the Duchess of Sussex helped to create in order to benefit those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

While there is no doubt that Doria will be a hands-on grandmother to the couple's first child, she won't be living with the family. Despite reports suggesting that Meghan's mother will be moving into the power couple's new home at Windsor Castle's Frogmore Cottage, sources told People that Doria will not be living with them.

Although Doria may have rooms set aside for her in the cottage, located close to the house where Harry and Meghan's evening wedding party was held and where their engagement photos were taken, however, she is not permanently moving in.

The couple announced that they are keeping the plans around the arrival of their baby private, which means that fans won't get to see Meghan posing on the steps of a hospital as Kate Middleton did after the birth of each of her three children. However, the palace will announce the happy news.

The royal fans will get to see the duo with their new baby soon after the birth. Within a few days after welcoming their first child, Meghan and Harry will take part in a photo opportunity with their new baby in Windsor Castle.

The question remains when will Meghan welcome her newborn, but Kensington Palace said in October as part of her pregnancy announcement that the Duchess of Sussex was due "in the Spring of 2019."

The former 'Suits' star shared a few more details in January when she and Harry were on a walkabout in Merseyside. She said at the time that she was about six months pregnant, which put her due date towards the end of April and early May.

The announcement of Harry and Meghan expecting their first child together was made on the Twitter handle of Kensington Palace on October 15, 2018.

The couple made their Instagram debut on April 2, so keep a tab on the royal couple's Instagram page for subtle clues about the baby's arrival!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates