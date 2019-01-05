Replica of Meghan Markle's wedding dress is among most bizarre items left in travelodge rooms

hatke

The woman was from Houston, Texas and was staying at the London City Travelodge when she left the gown behind.

The gown was a replica of the Givenchy dress by British designer, Clare Waight Keller. It was among the most bizarre items left behind in Travelodge hotels last year.

Other than the gown, a cockatoo called Brexit, a glass eye, a five-foot tall chocolate Easter bunny and a gallon of water from Loch Ness, were also handed into lost property.

The hotel chain revealed that there had been a trend of pets being left behind in rooms, including fish, two Persian cats, and a politically-named bird.

Some of the other unusual items were a bottle of vintage champagne, a chest of semi-precious stones and a Coutts checkbook and account card.

They also revealed that a cheerleading team in Manchester had left behind some pom-poms, ahead of a national competition.

Mirror.co.uk quoted Shakila Ahmed, from Travelodge, saying, "Interestingly as we have more business customers staying with us than ever before, we have seen a rise this year in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms being left behind in our hotels."

