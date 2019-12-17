Meghna Gulzar on Chhapaak trailer reaction: We are extremely elated and encouraged

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The first look of the film that presents Deepika playing an acid attack victim has left a strong impact amongst the audience. The reaction to the trailer which carried immense curiosity has been massive with audience witnessing Deepika as Malti who tells Laxmi's story on the big screen for the very first time.

Elated by the response that the trailer of Chhapaak has received, director Meghna Gulzar shares her reaction. Talking about the same Meghna says, "As a filmmaker, I feel extremely grateful when a trailer is accepted by the audiences. We always hoped that the audience would relate to the story that we were about to share. With the kind of impact the trailer has created, we are extremely elated and encouraged, and can’t wait for the audiences to witness this story on the big screen."

To make Chhapaak reach out to the maximum number of people and have an awareness about this important subject, the entire shock and surprise factor of Deepika who's known for her beauty and grace play Laxmi, an acid attack survivor has been intangible. The actress has beautifully balanced the right emotional chord with the audience in the sneak peek of the trailer, with audience eagerly waiting to experience the film now that hits theatres on 10th January!

The trailer was launched on Worlds Human Rights Day which served as a perfect coincidence for Meghna. The film is produced by KA Productions & Fox Star Studios all set to release on 10th January 2020. The film also is presented by Fox Star Studios.

