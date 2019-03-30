Mehbooba Mufti: If you scrap Article 370, your relation with J-K will be overc

national

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday warned that if the central government scraps Article 370, its relationship with the state will come to an end.

Mufti also said new conditions would emerge if Article 370 is scrapped.

"If you break that bridge (Article 370)... Then you will have to renegotiate the relationship between India and Jammu and Kashmir. There will be new conditions... A Muslim majority state, would it even want to stay with you? If you scrap Article 370, your relation with Jammu and Kashmir will be over," she said.

Demands have surfaced time and again to revoke Article 370 along with Article 35 (A), which grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

