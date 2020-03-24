Search

Meiyang Chang: Two guys on a bike called me Corona, it was hurtful

Updated: Mar 24, 2020, 11:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Singer and actor Meiyang Chang took to his Instagram account and shared his recent interview where he revealed how he was called Corona by two men on a bike in Mumbai and also stated how hurtful it was for him!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Meiyang Chang
Singer and actor Meiyang Chang took to his Instagram account and shared his recent interview where he revealed how he was called Corona by two men on a bike in Mumbai and also stated how hurtful it was for him! He has been a very loved and popular personality both on television and in films. We saw him on Indian Idol where he won a lot of hearts and we also saw him in YRF's Badmaash Company with Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

However, in an interview with Times of India, he stated how he has had to go through comments like Chinese, Nepali, and more recently, Corona. And he has even shared the same on his Instagram post, as stated above. This can be heartbreaking not only for his fans but also for all those people who are actually suffering from this pandemic across the globe right now.

Take a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

In times of crisis, some human beings devolve into the worst versions of themselves. Or may be that was them all along? . Thank you @mumbaigirl14 @timesofindia for taking this message far & wide, in light of the online & public #racism & discrimination against North-East Indians & the Indian-ChineseðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ And thank you everyone for your unstinting humanism & love since this article broke yesterday (or today, depending on which city you are in). I'm reading your messages and I'm so, so touched by your kind words. Let's stay united; in spirit & in philosophy. Now and always ðÂ¤Â . And to those stray trolls who are still spewing venom on my timeline; I say to you, as we would back in Bihar-Jharkhand: "à¤­à¤Â à¤¸à¤¾à¤²à¤¾, à¤¤à¥Âà¤® à¤¤à¥Â à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤Âà¥Â à¥Âà¤¾à¤¬à¤¿à¤² à¤­à¥Â à¤¨à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤¹à¥Â à¤¬à¥Â! à¤²à¥Âà¤Âà¤¿à¤¨, à¤¤à¥Âà¤®à¤Âà¥Â à¤­à¥Â à¤¦à¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤¯à¥Â à¤­à¤µà¤Âà¥¤" . Stay safe, stay healthy everyone âÂ¤ï¸Â

A post shared by ï¼­ï½Âï½Âï½Âï½Âï½ÂãÂÂï¼£ï½Âï½Âï½Âï½Â (@meiyangchang) onMar 23, 2020 at 12:24am PDT

He also said, "I have been called Chinese, Chinki and Nepali in the past. I feel that as a country, we are casually racist, be it on the basis of colour, caste, or ethnicity. Of late, my friends have been teasing me saying, 'Stay away from Chang.' Of course, I know that they don't mean any harm and there's no ulterior motive; it's all in good fun. Trouble starts when random people do it with malicious intent." Having said that, this still is upsetting to know that an actor has to go through such comments.

