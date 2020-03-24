Meiyang Chang: Two guys on a bike called me Corona, it was hurtful

Singer and actor Meiyang Chang took to his Instagram account and shared his recent interview where he revealed how he was called Corona by two men on a bike in Mumbai and also stated how hurtful it was for him! He has been a very loved and popular personality both on television and in films. We saw him on Indian Idol where he won a lot of hearts and we also saw him in YRF's Badmaash Company with Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

However, in an interview with Times of India, he stated how he has had to go through comments like Chinese, Nepali, and more recently, Corona. And he has even shared the same on his Instagram post, as stated above. This can be heartbreaking not only for his fans but also for all those people who are actually suffering from this pandemic across the globe right now.

Take a look right here:

He also said, "I have been called Chinese, Chinki and Nepali in the past. I feel that as a country, we are casually racist, be it on the basis of colour, caste, or ethnicity. Of late, my friends have been teasing me saying, 'Stay away from Chang.' Of course, I know that they don't mean any harm and there's no ulterior motive; it's all in good fun. Trouble starts when random people do it with malicious intent." Having said that, this still is upsetting to know that an actor has to go through such comments.

