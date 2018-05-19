Melania Trump back to White House after successful kidney operation

Melania was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland after five days, The Hill reported.



United States First Lady Melania Trump on Saturday returned to the White House after a successful kidney procedure, the office announced in a statement. Melania was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland after five days, The Hill reported.

"She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out," the White House said in a statement.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump took to his Twitter account to express gratitude towards people for supporting his wife.

"Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!" Trump tweeted.

On Monday, Melania's operation for a "benign" kidney condition was completed successfully.

As per a White House official statement, Melania underwent an embolisation procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

According to New York Times, Johns Hopkins Patients' Guide to Kidney Cancer describes the kidney procedure as an arterial embolisation in which a special sponge-like material is placed into an artery that supplies blood to the kidney. A thin tube catheter is inserted into a vessel in the leg and into the main vessel feeding the kidney.

