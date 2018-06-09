Men like Anthony Bourdain are difficult to come by, says Mamata Shankar

"He was a happy Frenchman, consumed by food. We ate together that afternoon and he surprised me with his knowledge of Bengali food. He was a khaddo rashik (gourmand)

Mamata Shankar

"I heard about it today. It is awfully sad... Who can imagine someone like him ending his life in such a tragic way," said Mamata Shankar, Bengali actress, who featured in Anthony Bourdain's 2006 TV series No Reservations (India: Kolkata/Bombay). She recollects, "At the time, I was shooting in Kolkata for a serial called Tithir Atithi. He had come over to our set...

"He was a happy Frenchman, consumed by food. We ate together that afternoon and he surprised me with his knowledge of Bengali food. He was a khaddo rashik (gourmand). I told him about my father (Uday Shankar) and uncle (Pandit Ravi Shankar). He was familiar with their work. I was surprised how much he knew about my family." She added, "I have never forgotten that afternoon... Of course, we never crossed paths after that, but men like him are difficult to come by."

Mumbai Memories

On No Reservations, Bourdain showcased street food at Bhendi Bazaar's Khau Galli. He sipped on the famous falooda from Taj Mahal Cold Drink House, and also enjoyed lunch freshly delivered by the city's dabbawalas.

Career highlights

Bourdain became popular with his book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, which was an exposé on the world of haute cuisine.

He began his TV journey in 2002 with A Cook's Tour.

In 2005, his series Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations went on air. He picked up two Emmy Awards for the series.

He joined CNN in 2013 with a new travel and food series titled Parts Unknown, currently in its 11th season.

The same year, he received the Peabody Award.

