Menopause defines transformation in woman's life

New Delhi: Menopause calls for a drastic change in woman's life as she grows from an adolescent to a teenager and then to a woman.

Menopause also calls for various biological, hormonal and psychological changes, which allow her to bring a new life into this world. Menopause typically occurs between 49 and 52 years of age.

According to a recent survey conducted by The Institute for Social and Economic Change, about four percent of Indian women experience menopause between the age of 29-34, and approximately eight percent in the 35-39 age group owing to a difference in the lifestyle.

"During menopause, the estrogen levels in women drops thereby limiting the efficiency of the osteoblasts. As a result, the bones become weaker than men. Less estrogen reduces calcium absorption thus decreasing bone density causing reduction of overall bone mass. These pre-disposes women to a higher risk of orthopaedic ailments like osteoporosis and osteoarthritis (OA)," said Dr. Jatin Talwar, a professor.

Some women experience early menopause, which biologically is not great for health. This occurs due to smoking, pre-existing thyroid disorders to chemotherapy and major pelvic surgeries.

Researchers observed that OA is more common amongst women than men and its risk increases multi-fold after menopause, even if they are on hormone-replacement therapy.

Knowing what body needs can help in keeping bones and joints healthy and away from common yet severe joint conditions.

