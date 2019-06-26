Mental Hai Kya: Gujarat HC urges CBFC to consider film without any influence

bollywood

The Mental Health experts had filed a petition against the film citing their displeasure over the film's title and teaser. Therefore, the Gujarat High Court has asked the CBFC to consider the film without getting under any influence

Mental Hai Kya poster.

Where there's Kangana, there's controversy. Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's film, Mental Hai Kya, is mired in controversy due to its title and the teaser. The film's trailer, which was scheduled to release in the last week of June got postponed since the Central Board of Film Certification put the deal forth of viewing the film first and then giving them a green signal to release the trailer.

According to Pinkvilla, a petition had been filed against Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya by Mental Health experts citing displeasure over the film's title and teaser. It may be recalled that the IPS had knocked on the High Court's door in May, alleging that the title of the Prakash Kovelamudi directed thriller was "stigmatising, degrading and inhuman in projecting mental disorders and persons who suffer from mental disorders." However, the makers of the film have assured that the title does not discriminate any individual with mental illness.

Also Read: Ahead of its trailer release, this Mental Hai Kya motion poster will give you the creeps

The report suggests that the CBFC will watch the film this week and have been asked by the Gujarat High Court to not take decisions under any influence of the petition filed. Talking about it, a source told the portal, "CBFC has been directed by the Gujarat High Court that they should watch the movie without getting influenced by the petition that has been filed. And now CBFC has fast-tracked the films viewing and the makers of the movie are gearing up for their scheduled release date of July 26, 2019."

A few days ago, a motion poster of the film was released by Ekta Kapoor, which had a disclaimer stating that Mental Hai Kya is a fictional thriller and in no way will offend or disregard anyone's sentiments. The film is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya trailer launch put on hold; Here's why

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates