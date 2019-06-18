Ahead of its trailer release, this Mental Hai Kya motion poster will give you the creeps

bollywood

The makers of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya have just released a motion poster and it is sure to send shivers down your spine. Check it out!

Mental Hai Kya motion poster

After being surrounded by controversy galore, the makers of Mental Hai Kya have released a motion poster that shows the lead pair, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, in all new avatars. The motion poster is sure to give you the creeps with its dark setting, Kangana holding what looks like a fish, which then is set ablaze.

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share the motion poster, which also announces that the trailer of the film will be out soon. Rajkummar wrote, "These suspects will set the world ablaze! Who’s side are you on? #TrustNoOne #MentalHaiKya (sic)"

The quirky drama has Kangana in a never-seen-before avatar. Says a source, "The film is a whacky, crazy story that revolves around these two characters played by Kangana and Rajkummar Rao. She plays a girl who's suffering from a mental condition and the film revolves around the prejudices and social taboos attached to the topic. There's already immense stigma attached to depression and mental illness and the makers of the film are tackling the issue with sensitivity."

Another source adds, "The team has planned a grand launch on 19th June 2019, where Kangana, Rajkummar and the entire team will be there to present the trailer to the audience." MHK was surrounded by controversy over its title when there were few who claimed the film's name is insensitive to patients who actually suffer from a mental condition. There were rumours that the producers had also contemplated changing the title, but they finally stuck to their original one.

