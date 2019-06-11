Mental Hai Kya trailer to be out on June 19

bollywood

While Kangana Ranaut is currently on a holiday in Manali, she will be back to Mumbai to launch the theatrical promo of Mental Hai Kya

Kangana is one of the top runners when it comes to proving that women-centric films bring in huge business at the ticket counters. She scored big success with her last project - Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi - which she shouldered completely on her own. Now, the actress is gearing up for her next film, Mental Hai Kya.

The quirky drama has Kangana in a never-seen-before avatar. Says a source, "The film is a whacky, crazy story that revolves around these two characters played by Kangana and Rajkummar Rao. She plays a girl who's suffering from a mental condition and the film revolves around the prejudices and social taboos attached to the topic. There's already immense stigma attached to depression and mental illness and the makers of the film are tackling the issue with sensitivity."

Kangana herself stands by the cause, which is also the reason why she gave this project a go-ahead from her end. While Kangana is currently on a holiday in Manali, she will be back to Mumbai to launch the theatrical promo of Mental Hai Kya.

Earlier, a source revealed to mid-day, "After the success of Manikarnika, Kangana wanted to space out her next film. Mental Hai Kya was coming exactly two months after Manikarnika's release, which implied that she would have to immediately dive into the film's promotions. She requested the makers for a breather as the period drama had taken a toll on her."

The source adds, "The team has planned a grand launch on 19th June 2019, where Kangana, Rajkummar and the entire team will be there to present the trailer to the audience." MHK was surrounded by controversy over its title when there were few who claimed the film's name is insensitive to patients who actually suffer from a mental condition. There were rumours that the producers had also contemplated changing the title, but they finally stuck to their original one. For now, we are all excited to see the trailer, high hopes riding on this one.

