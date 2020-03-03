Search

Mere Angne Mein 2.0: Jacqueline Fernandez gives us a sneaky peak with Asim Riaz

Published: Mar 03, 2020, 14:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz are gearing up for the recreated version of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song, Mere Angne Mein, and the Kick actress has given a sneaky peak to the song!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Jacqueline Fernandez
Remixes and recreations are not likely to go out of fashion anytime soon. Before we witness Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi, we have another remix featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz.

It's no news that the two are collaborating for a music video and in case you didn't know which song they'll be shaking a leg on, its the iconic song of Amitabh Bachchan from the 1981 blockbuster Laawaris, Mere Angne Mein. That song gave us a fantastic insight into Bachchan's comic timing. What can we expect from this one?

Well, it seems the makers of the song have pumped up the glamour quotient keeping in mind the actress' fan-following and her smoldering aura. And she has, as she captioned, given is a sneaky peak to the song. Take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Sneaky Peak @asimriaz77.official #mereangnemein @tseries.official

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onMar 3, 2020 at 12:55am PST

And Asim also shared some exciting and exclusive pictures from the sets and said the song is coming soon. Have a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

On set Day2, super excited for this song dropping out soon with @jacquelinef143 @tseries.official @toabhentertainment

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) onMar 2, 2020 at 11:26pm PST

Will this be a worthy and memorable recreation? Will Fernandez and Riaz be able to do justice to the legacy of the original? On the work-front, Fernandez has a lot of films coming up. She will first be seen in Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer, and then gear up for films like Attack and Kick 2.

