Mere baba desh chalata hai: Ratan Tata's hard-hitting PSA wins internet

Industrialist Ratan Tata shared a PSA video on this Instagram account that is heart-breaking and hard-hitting at the same time. The video shows a boy reciting a poem for a competition in school about his father where he says, "Mere baba desh chalata hai" (My father runs the country).

In the video, the boy goes on to say how his father runs the country even though he is not a politician, doctor, police, lawyer, but if he does not go to work, the country will come to a halt.

The video is slowly reveals his father’s occupation, a manual scavenger, and how he has to do this work, as the boy explains that Indian’s do not know to segregate their dry waste from wet waste. It shows the sanitation worker climbing down the drain and scavaging his way through the waste in the gutter, making him prone to vunerable diseases and at times, death.

In the end of the video, the boy implores Indian to become responsible as he says, "Desh ko desh ka har aadmi chalata hai" (Every person runs the country).

Tata shared a video as a part of the Mission Garima, an initiative by Tata Trust that pays homage to the brave, manual scavengers and highlights the purpose, which ‘is working to provide safe, hygienic and humane working conditions’ for them, as mentioned in the caption of the video.

Through the hashtag #TwoBinsLifeWins in the caption, Tata urges citizens to to segregate their biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste to ‘help reduce the burden on these hardworking men and women’.

Shared a few hours ago, the videos garnered 166,579 views with many people praising it in the comments. One user shared, "Sir, this country has been really lucky to have you. Thank you for being so so so generous, humble and true to the values, always! You’re an inspiration to the young population of this world!" Another user said that inspite of keeping two separate bins for wet and dry waste, the municipal corporation vehicle mixes and put it at the same place, urging that, "There has to be a systemic approach to it otherwise we'll continue to suffer."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates