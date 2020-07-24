Mere Dad Ki Dulhan update: Shweta Tiwari calls slapping Varun Badola a heartbreaking moment

Sony Entertainment Television's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has been one of the most admired shows because of its unique storyline and the father-daughter duo of Amber (Varun Badola) and Niya (Anjali Tatrari) kept audience glued to their television screens with their adorable bond. With the new episodes coming in, the audience will get to see the story unfold.

Previously we saw how Guneet and Ambar met each other on an online dating app as Bawra Mann and No Drama Please. While they grew closer to each other virtually, not really knowing who they are, they still had a long distance to cover personally whilst staying under the same roof. While Ambar as No Drama Please came to know Bawra Mann's identity, he dint reveal himself. But what caught audience's attention is the budding romance between the two.

In the current track, the real reason behind Amabr and Guneet drifting apart will be revealed. What has made Guneet so bitter about Ambar? What has he done? Ambar will be seen narrating his ordeal to his friend.

Shweta Tiwari who is known for her brilliant acting skills, found it challenging to shoot such an emotional scene. She shares her experience "I am a very calm person and when I came to know that Guneet has to slap Amber, I was not convinced about it as I thought I won't be able to give the perfect shot. But Diya asked me to try it once and if it didn't work then the scene will be remove. And I agreed to it."

Elaborating further, she said, " When I started doing this scene, I was still not sure that I will be able to do it… but it just happened. I never thought that Guneet as a character could ever slap someone. And when we shot for it, Varun and I were as shocked as everybody else that Guneet could do this and that it was possible. Also, Varun gave the exact reaction which was needed at that moment. Honestly, my left hand was paining since quite a few days and it's the very same hand I slapped him with. If you ask me, being in pain, I couldn't slap Varun properly, but he took over with his reaction and we nailed the scene."

To know why Guneet slapped Ambar, watch Mere Dad Ki Dulhan at 10 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news