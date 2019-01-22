Mere Gully Mein song from Gully Boy is out now

bollywood

Mere Gully Mein features Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi rapping on the streets of Mumbai

'Mere Gully Mein' Song/ Pic Courtesy YouTube Channel

After treating the audience with the high on energy song 'Apna Time Aayega'. The makers of Gully Boy have now unveiled the second song 'Mere Gully Mein'. The song features Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi rapping on the streets of Mumbai. The song is sung by Ranveer Singh, DIVINE & Naezy and is composed by DIVINE, Naezy and Sez on the beat, the lyrics of the songs are by DIVINE & Naezy

Sharing the song Farhan Akhtar took to his social media and said #MereGullyMein out now! The makers of Gully Boy are all set to treat us with the grand music launch event on 24th January 2019 which is powered by Bira.

With the earlier song 'Apna Time Aayega', hitting the internet, Gully Boy has turned into a sensation emerging as one of the most awaited films of the year.

The film is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper. The film also marks the first time that Alia Bhatt is working with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar. The actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in 'Gully Boy'.

His character is inspired by the journeys of Indian rappers Neazy aka Naved Shaikh and Divine aka Vivian Fernandes. The audience has been hailing the rapper avatar of Ranveer Singh in the real world of underground music created by Zoya Akhtar.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.

