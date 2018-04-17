Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actor Shakti Arora gets married to girlfriend Neha Saxena

On April 6, television actor, Shakti Arora got married to longtime actress-girlfriend, Neha Saxena in a private ceremony



Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena get married. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shaktiarora

Seems like the Television industry has been bitten by the 'secret wedding' bug and one-by-one, TV stars are taking their fans by surprise with their marriage news. Joining the bandwagon of Gaurav Chopra-Hitisha, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Lobo are actors Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena.

The Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actor, Shakti Arora tied the knot with long-time girlfriend, Neha Saxena in an intimate ceremony. They got hitched on April 06, 2018 and it was today that Shakti took to his Instagram account to confirm this news and make it official. He posted a photo of himself with Neha, as the bride and groom and captioned it with these beautiful words, "Together is a wonderful place to be! (sic)"

A source informed indianexpress.com about the wedding. "It was a very hush-hush affair with only close family and friends invited. Both Shakti and Neha are not someone who wanted to make it a public event. The families were ecstatic when they informed them about finally taking the plunge. They will soon be travelling to Norway for their honeymoon, post which both would want to focus on their respective careers," added the source.

Shakti met Neha Saxena on the sets of the television show, Tere Liye (2010) and had not-so-good-opinions of each other. They refrained from speaking to each other as they did not share good vibes. However, with time, love struck the duo and eventually they fell for each other. In one of the interviews, Shakti had confessed that it took him almost a year to profess his feelings for Neha.

The portal further added, "The couple met each other's family and in 2014, they had a low-key roka ceremony. They had also appeared on Nach Baliye 7 but had to bow out mid-way allegedly because Colors, that aired Shakti's show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, stopped him from associating with a rival channel (Star). Shakti and Neha had almost planned to tie the knot in 2016, when demonetization struck, and they postponed their plans because of the same. Last year, there was also buzz that the couple have parted ways but the actors maintained that they are still going strong but had refused to divulge about their wedding plans."

