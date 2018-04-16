Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: Farah Khan to supervise sangeet?

As rumours of Sonam Kapoor's wedding with Anand Ahuja get stronger, sources say Farah Khan handling sangeet, act by Karan Johar lined up



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

After choreographing an on-screen wedding number for Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding last week, Farah Khan is now handling the reins of the off-screen shaadi too. As rumours about Kapoor's impending nuptials with long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja get stronger, it has been learnt that Khan is supervising the actor's sangeet. That's not all — Karan Johar will apparently put on his dancing shoes for one of the special acts of the sangeet.

Says a family member, "Karan and Farah have been friends with the Kapoors for many years. Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita requested Farah to choreograph her daughter's sangeet. Farah immediately agreed and told Sunita that it'd be her wedding gift to the bride. Sangeet rehearsals with family members have already started at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow since last week."



Farah Khan and Karan Johar

That Johar is close to the Kapoors is known — the filmmaker has been entrusted with Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi's Bollywood launch. Not surprising then that he has a special act lined up for the evening. "Karan is dancing to the title song of Sonam's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo," reveals the source.

Meanwhile, the family is also working out the wedding dates. "The shaadi could take place later this month or in the first week of May. The nuptials will be an intimate affair with immediate family and close friends. They are also considering having the sangeet on the same day as the wedding. A grand reception with their industry friends is also on the cards."

