Sonam Kapoor still mum about Anand Ahuja despite wedding plans

Every passing day, there is a new angle to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's impending nuptials. Online fans are mighty confused as Sonam has yet to admit to her relationship with the Delhi-based entrepreneur. She is currently busy shooting for a song for her next, Veere Di Wedding. The actor's family members have also clammed up. From exotic destinations to the guest lists and designer threads, there has been a flood of details. It's time Sonam opens up.

Looks like, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are likely to get married in the 2nd week of May. According to a media report, 'the couple's nuptials will take place in Mumbai with ceremonies spread across three days between May 7-10'. Meanwhile, the PDA of the couple on social media continues. Yesterday, after Anand shared his picture on Instagram, what caught the attention of netizens was the comment that Anil Kapoor posted. He wrote, "Too cool." He also sent him love. An overjoyed Anand took a screenshot of the comment and posted it as an Instastory. Later, Sonam also gushed about her boyfriend's picture. With so much of bonhomie online, when will Sonam and Anand declare they are a couple in real life?

