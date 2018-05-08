Met Gala 2018: Priyanka Chopra turns heads at red carpet

Priyanka Chopra was in sync with this year's theme-- 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in a Ralph Lauren velvet evening gown with gold-embroidered hood



Priyanka Chopra arrives for the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Pics/AFP

Global star Priyanka Chopra is back at this year's annual Met Gala in New York City and is making a serious style statement. Donning a Ralph Lauren velvet evening gown, PC was in sync with this year's theme-- 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'.

Priyanka, who made her debut internationally with the American drama series Quantico, opted for a wine red strapless gown with a billowing train paired with an embellished gold chain headdress reminiscent of a medieval knight. She completed her look with subtle make-up and maroon lips.

The official Twitter handle of The Met shared the 35-year-old actress look, writing, "Actress @priyankachopra looks dazzling on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetHeavenlyBodies #PriyankaChopra."



Priyanka Chopra attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City

This year's theme has reportedly been selected to pay tribute to the masterworks of religious art in the museum through the medium of fashion. According to Twitterati, with her dramatic look, the 'Baywatch' star did complete justice to the theme. "The embroidery of Priyanka Chopra's #MetGala look is everything and the headpiece is AMAZING," wrote one user. "Priyanka Chopra 100% in the theme #MetGala," wrote another.

Held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, this year's gala saw elaborate theme-based fashion with Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Rita Ora, Uma Thurman and Madonna, making a statement. The hosts for the evening were Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace. The annual event is the invitation-only fundraiser to benefit the New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Also read: Met Gala 2018: Deepika Padukone rocks in a red gown

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online with inputs from ANI and IANS