Met Gala 2018: Deepika Padukone rocks in a red gown

Deepika Padukone arrives for the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Pics/AFP

Deepika Padukone chose a sultry red gown for her second appearance at the Met Gala red carpet. The Padmaavat star slayed in a Prabal Gurung gown with a thigh-high slit. She accessorised her look with towering red heels at the event, often referred to as the 'Oscars of fashion'. The fashion's biggest night witnessed all the famous people ascending the steps of the Metropolitan Museum.



The theme for this year's Met Gala was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. In consideration with it, headpieces were the highlights from the night. From our very own Desi girl Priyanka Chopra to Sarah Jessica Parker to Rihanna, stars wore the accessory to accentuate their look.

Held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, this year's gala saw elaborate theme-based fashion with Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Rita Ora, Uma Thurman and Madonna, making a statement. The hosts for the evening were Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace. The annual event is the invitation-only fundraiser to benefit the New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

