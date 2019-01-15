MeToo: Boney Kapoor defends Rajkumar Hirani against sexual harassment allegations

bollywood

While Boney Kapoor supported Rajkumar Hirani, Emraan Hashmi stated that it's just an allegation and till the time it is proved correct, he thinks it would not be right to comment on the matter

Boney Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani

A day after Rajkumar Hirani was accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him on his 2018 film Sanju, film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Emraan Hashmi spoke in support of the director.

"Rajkumar Hirani is too good a man to do something like this," said Indian film producer Boney Kapoor while reacting on recent sexual harassment allegations levelled against the Bollywood director.

"I don't believe this allegation. He can never do something like this," Kapoor asserted.

Commenting on the same, Emraan Hashmi stated that it's just an allegation and till the time it is proved correct, he thinks it would not be right to comment on the matter. "I don't want to comment on this. It's just an allegation. Nothing has been proved as of yet. The director has already dismissed the allegations. Till the time something is not proven, I don't think it right to comment on this," Hashmi said.

Rakesh Bedi, who recently featured in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' also commented on the controversy saying #MeToo has become a trend where people are coming up with allegations every day.

"It is wrong if something like this has happened. Some proof should be provided if something like this has taken place. #MeToo has become a trend where people are coming up with new allegations every day," he asserted.

Rajkumar Hirani has been accused of sexual harassment, reportedly by a woman who worked with the filmmaker on the 2018 film Sanju. According to media reports, the woman alleged that Hirani sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018.

While the director has denied the reports, members of the film fraternity came out with their views regarding the allegations against Hirani.

