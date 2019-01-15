MeToo: Rajkumar Hirani is a man of integrity, says Sharman Joshi

bollywood

Ever since a woman said Rajkumar Hirani abused her, a claim he has denied, the industry has been divided

Rajkumar Hirani

Amidst allegations of sexual harassment levied against Rajkumar Hirani, Sharman Joshi, who featured in Hirani's 3 Idiots (2009), extended his support to the director. Sharman tweeted: ""Raju Sir is a man of immense integrity, character, honour, compassion and truthfulness, all the virtues one would imagine are non-existent in people today, someone I am absolutely inspired by and have learnt from and because of whom I believe I have gone onto being a better person. All I want to say, Sir is that this too shall pass."



Sharman Joshi

"I can imagine how demeaning it might be to even stand up for yourself in a situation such as this," Sharman added with a 'I Stand For Raju Hirani' hashtag. According to a HuffPost India article on Sunday, the woman claimed that Hirani sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018.

The 56-year-old filmmaker has denied the allegation.

