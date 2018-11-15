MeToo complaint behind former Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal's exit

national

A day after Binny Bansal stepped down as Flipkart's group CEO, it has emerged that the 'personal misconduct' that Walmart cited in its statement announcing his departure, was a 2016 complaint of alleged sexual assault by him.

According to reports in the Wall Street Journal and the Economic Times, the incident is said to have happened in 2012. ET reported that the woman had first made the complaint in 2016, but the charges could not be substantiated then. The complainant later left Flipkart to found her own event management company. In July 2018, she wrote to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon after the US giant bought over Flipkart.

The company then hired an international law firm, which probed the complaint in detail. That Bansal did not disclose the 2016 complaint against him did not go down well with Walmart, especially after the probe revealed certain payments made to the complainant.

WSJ further reported that Bansal had also hired security personnel to privately deal with the matter, even though he told the investigators that he had a consensual relationship with the complainant and denied that he had assaulted her.

Bansal has said that while he was stepping down from the lead role, he will continue to remain a shareholder and board member of the company he founded 11 years ago along with Sachin Bansal.

