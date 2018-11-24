MeToo: Kate Sharma withdraws sexual harassment case against Subhash Ghai

national

Model-actor tells cops in a written note that she wants to take care of her ailing mother and that family has been disturbed after she levelled the sexual harassment allegations

Kate Sharma had alleged Subhash Ghai tried to forcibly kiss her

'Fed up' of the way her case was handled and annoyed with the barbs she received for raising her voice against Subhash Ghai, actor Kate Sharma withdrew her sexual harassment complaint against him four days ago. She informed the DN Nagar police station in a note that she wants to take back the plaint to take care of her ill mother and the rest of her family, all of whom are anxious and disturbed since she filed the case.

Confirming the development, a senior Mumbai Police officer told mid-day, "Our officers approached Sharma again to record a detailed statement so we can begin our inquiry into the matter since she had sought some time earlier to give the statement owing to her mother's ill health. However, she then informed us in a written note that she wants to withdraw her case as her mother is unwell and she wants take care of her family."

Family 'disturbed'

Speaking to mid-day, Sharma said, "Yes, I have informed the Mumbai Police that I want withdraw my complaint against Subhash Ghai. I want to take care of my family and my ailing mother instead of roaming here and there to get justice for whatever has happened to me. I had never told my family about what happened; they saw me on TV and were completely disturbed."

Further explaining her reason to take back the plaint, Sharma said, "People are really making fun of the entire #MeToo campaign. Nothing has happened, nobody has been arrested. If cops are only busy registering FIRs, then what is the use of this entire campaign? Tell me, how many people have been arrested? Cops asked me if I wanted to register an FIR, but I don't see any reason for moving ahead to get justice as whatever I had to say is in the public domain. We [Ghai and her] were very good friends, but he destroyed everything; I've said this publicly and I'm saying it again. I am fed up of everything, hence I have withdrawn my case."

The allegation

Sharma had alleged Ghai asked her to massage him in front of a roomful of people on August 6, after which he groped her and tried to kiss her. She filed a written complaint about the alleged incident on October 12. Cops had approached her on October 25 to record her statement, but she sought more time.

Reacting to the allegations, Ghai had tweeted, "I am a great supporter of the #MeToo movement and women empowerment, but hope that those taking undue advantage of the movement do not end up diluting it for their own short time fame. I feel grief if someone is trying to harm my reputation. Anyway, my lawyers will take care of the matter."

