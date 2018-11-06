MeToo: Kritika Sharma moves HC for action against Vicky Sidana

national

Kritika Sharma and Vicky Sidana

With no progress on her sexual harassment case more than a fortnight after she first filed a written complaint at the Versova police station, actor Kritika Sharma has now filed a writ petition in the Bombay HC, seeking an FIR against Bollywood casting director Vicky Sidana. The matter is listed for November 22.

Meanwhile, Sidana has filed a civil defamation case for Rs 4 crore against her over her allegation that he attempted to rape her in 2013. Kritika's lawyer, Ashutosh Srivastava, said, "We have filed a criminal writ petition before the HC for directions to be given to the Maharashtra police to register an FIR."

The actor said, "I'm disheartened by the way police behaved in my case. While the police refused to file my FIR, he [Sidana] got a chance to file a defamation suit. Maybe that's how the cops bought time on his behalf." An officer from the Versova police station said, "Our inquiry in the matter is on."

