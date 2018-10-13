MeToo: Mandana Karimi accuses Kya Kool Hain Hum director of harassment

bollywood

Talking to a news agency, she said, "Umesh Ghadge started harassing me by changing the steps in the song, putting other people in the song, saying this is a last minute decision

Mandana Karimi. Pic/Satej Shinde

Mandana Karimi opened up about how she was sexually harassed on the set of Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 by director Umesh Ghadge. Talking to a news agency, she said, "Umesh Ghadge started harassing me by changing the steps in the song, putting other people in the song, saying this is a last minute decision. He would call me early onset, ask me to wear clothes that I was not even supposed to wear and would keep me waiting."

Karimi also spoke about how she was told that such incidents often happen in the industry and that she would have to "get a hang of it". She also revealed that she had been termed a "drama queen" because she would express her reservation against such practices. "It reached a point where I decided to just keep my mouth shut and my thoughts to myself and accept the fact that women have no voice."

Talking about the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy, Karimi added that she "encourages all women who have faced adversity to express themselves."

