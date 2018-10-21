MeToo: Police refuse to file Kritika Sharma's FIR against Vicky Sidana

national

Aspiring actor Kritika Sharma accuses Versova police of dragging feet in complaint against casting director Vicky Sidana

Kritika Sharma and Vicky Sidana

It took five long years for actor Kritika Sharma to muster the courage to finally speak out about her horrifying experience at the hands of Bollywood casting director Vicky Sidana, who allegedly attempted to rape her in 2013. However, justice might still elude her, as Sharma, who recently approached the Versova Police with a written complaint, has learnt that an FIR won't be filed anytime soon.

Sidana, who is known for his work in films like Baby, Drishyam, and Special 26, found himself in the eye of the storm, when Sharma and two other women, accused him of sexual misconduct. Spurred by the #MeToo movement, Sharma decided to file a complaint with the Versova Police on Thursday. But, while the police took down her statement, they have refused to file an FIR, claiming that since the incident dates back to 2013, it would first need to be thoroughly investigated.

'He asked me to lick his a**'

Speaking to mid-day, Sharma, who has worked in the Netflix show Little Things, said that she and her lawyer went to Versova Police, around 1 pm on October 18, where she narrated her ordeal to the police.

In the written complaint, a copy of which is with mid-day, Sharma, mentions that in 2013, she was shortlisted for a role in a film by Sidana. Soon after, Sharma, who then lived in Delhi, was asked to visit Mumbai for a day to meet director Luv Ranjan's assistant Rahul Modi. As Sharma didn't have enough money to stay in Mumbai, Sidana invited her to his place for the night. She thought it to be safe, as he lived with his wife. However, during the brief stay, he tried to assault her on several occasions, and even apologised when she threatened to leave.

Things turned ugly, when Sidana told her that they'd have to go and meet Modi at his home at Yari Road. When they reached the said building, Sidana called her upstairs. "There was nobody inside... he pushed me on the bed, took off his pants and sat on my chest with his butt facing my face and kept telling me to lick his a**... right after that he pulled off my pants and started forcing himself on me. I kept struggling... realising that I am not giving in, he stepped back. He said wash your face and leave for the airport right now," she wrote in the complaint.

In a text message, Sidana said, "I don't want to comment. My lawyer has asked me not to speak at this juncture."

'Police harassed me'

Sharma said after the police took her written statement, they told her that she could pick up a copy of her FIR, later in the evening. "But when we returned later, police officer Ravindra Badgujar informed that the FIR wasn't filed, as they wish to investigate the case first," she said. The next day, Sharma returned with her husband, to check on the status of her investigation, only to receive a lukewarm response. "They harassed me during cross-questioning and reduced me to tears," said Sharma.

An officer with the Versova police said, "As the matter is five years old, we have to check the facts before moving ahead with the investigation." The police will be recording Sidana's statement, too, a source said.

Violation of SC guidelines

Citing the Supreme Court guidelines in the Lalita Kumari versus the Government of Uttar Pradesh case, Sharma's lawyer Ashutosh Srivastava said that the police were duty bound to file the FIR. Kumari was a minor, who was kidnapped on May 5, 2008. Her father had filed a writ petition and also submitted a written complaint to the police, who did not take any action. Although an FIR was subsequently filed, no steps were taken to apprehend the accused. The bench had ruled that registration of FIR is mandatory, if the information discloses commission of a cognisable offence and no preliminary inquiry is permissible in such a situation. "In our case, the offence is punishable, and hence, there is no reason to deny her an FIR," Srivastava said.

With inputs by Faizan Khan

Komu out of Serendipity

After Kochi Biennale Foundation dropped its co-founder, Riyas Komu, post allegations of sexual misconduct appeared online, Goa-based Serendipity Arts Festival followed suit. Komu was one of the curators on the Young Subcontinent project. The statement said, "The project will be on display as planned this December during the festival in Panaji" but "without Riyas Komu.

