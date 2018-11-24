Mohanlal: #MeToo movement is a fad, it's turning into a fashion

regional-cinema

Revathy hit back at him on social media. She wrote, "How do we bring some degree of sensitivity in such people?

Mohanlal and Revathy

Actor-filmmaker Revathy is aghast at South icon Mohanlal's comment that the #MeToo movement is a fad. While speaking at a recent event, the Malayalam superstar said, "There's no big problem in the Malayalam industry... You shouldn't think of the #MeToo as a movement actually. It’s a fad and it's turning into something of a fashion. Anything like that will have a lifespan for a bit," said Mohanlal at a press conference in Dubai. He further added: "It [sexual misconduct] can happen anywhere in life, not just in films."

Revathy hit back at him on social media. She wrote, "How do we bring some degree of sensitivity in such people? The people who have just arrived from Mars have no clue what it means to get abused, what it takes to call out and how this can bring about change (sic)."

#MeToo movement a ‘FAD’ says a Renowned ACTOR. How do we bring some degree of sensitivity in such people? Like Anjali Menon says, the people who have just arrived from MARS have no clue what it means to get abused, what it takes to call out and how this can bring about change!!! — Revathy Asha (@RevathyAsha) November 21, 2018

Mohanlal is the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), the primary film body of Kerala. The association has constantly been under fire due to the way it handled the attack on a female actor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates