Metro 3 work 'downs' BMC's Internet, landlines

national

The Internet and phone lines of the DMC were allegedly not working on a rainy day full of potholes and waterlogging complaints

Metro line 3, Colaba-Bandra-Seepz, continues to pose problems to underground utilities. This time it is the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Cell (DMC) which was affected. The BMC head office at CSMT saw its Internet and phone lines affected on Monday, as the MTNL cable was damaged during the underground work on Metro line 3, said civic officials.

The Internet and phone lines of the DMC were allegedly not working on a rainy day full of potholes and waterlogging complaints. However, disaster management department officials said that their work remained unhampered, as they were using their own mobile phone Internet to monitor work.

An official from the department said, "There was no Internet and no landline phones since Monday morning due to which we complained to MTNL. It was found that the problem happened due to a fault in the 400kv cable of MTNL because of the Metro 3 work. They were unable to find the exact location of the fault but have assured us that the issue will be resolved by Tuesday morning."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates