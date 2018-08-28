Mexican president sees three-way NAFTA deal 'this week'
The president said that a final trade deal with the United States and Canada is possible this week, as the US and Mexico wrapped up talks on an updated NAFTA
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto yesterday said that a final trade deal with the United States and Canada is possible this week, as the US and Mexico wrapped up talks on an updated NAFTA.
Pena Nieto tweeted that he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the phone and told him it was important his country "rejoin the process, with the goal of concluding trilateral negotiations this week" on a new North American Free Trade Agreement, the trade pact that has bound the three countries since 1994. At the White House, US President Donald Trump said Washington and Mexico City had reached a "really good deal".
