Mexican president sees three-way NAFTA deal 'this week'

The president said that a final trade deal with the United States and Canada is possible this week, as the US and Mexico wrapped up talks on an updated NAFTA

Traders and financial professionals work at the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City. The Dow was up over 200 points at the open, following news that the United States and Mexico are closer to a deal on NAFTA. Pic/AFP

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto yesterday said that a final trade deal with the United States and Canada is possible this week, as the US and Mexico wrapped up talks on an updated NAFTA.

Pena Nieto tweeted that he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the phone and told him it was important his country "rejoin the process, with the goal of concluding trilateral negotiations this week" on a new North American Free Trade Agreement, the trade pact that has bound the three countries since 1994. At the White House, US President Donald Trump said Washington and Mexico City had reached a "really good deal".

