MIAL operates only 52 flights despite getting nod for 100

Even though GVK-led Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) got the state government's nod to operate 100 commercial passenger flights at the international airport from Tuesday, it could manage to fly in and out only 52 planes on Day 1.

The spokesperson for the MIAL said, "The maximum limit is 100... but a lot depends on the airlines and the slots they want to take [to increase the number of operational flights]."

Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSMIA), which is operated by MIAL, catered to a total of 6,410 passengers, including 4,611 at departures and 1,799 at arrivals, on Tuesday.

"The first flight departed [Mumbai] at 6.05 am to Kolkata and the first flight to arrive [at CSMIA] was from Bangalore at 9.40 am. They were operated by SpiceJet and IndiGo, respectively," MIAL said in a statement.

A total of seven airlines catered flew to 14 sectors across the country. The highest passenger load capacity was seen on the flights departing to Delhi, MIAL said.

The state government had initially allowed MIAL to operate 25 departure and 25 arrival flights daily, which was on Monday increased to 50 departures and 50 arrivals a day.

