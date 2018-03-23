Miami Open: Frances Tiafoe beats Nicolas Kicker in first round

Frances Tiafoe of the United States beat Argentina's Nicolas Kicker 6-4, 7-6(4) in the first round of the Miami Open tennis tournament



Frances Tiafoe. Pic/AFP

Frances Tiafoe of the United States beat Argentina's Nicolas Kicker 6-4, 7-6(4) in the first round of the Miami Open tennis tournament. Tiafoe, aged 20 and ranked 63rd in the world, relied on his strong serve to dominate in the first set on Thursday, reports Efe news agency.

In the second set, Kicker broke Tiafoe's serve twice to lead 4-1, but the American fought back to bring the scores level at 5-5. Kicker lost a chance to win the set and was outplayed in the tie-break by Tiafoe, who took it 7-4 after initial resistance from the Argentinian.

Kicker, ranked 87th in the world, was the second player from Argentina to crash out of the tournament on Thursday after Horacio Zeballos was beaten by Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-4.

Another Argentinian, Leonardo Mayer, managed to progress to the second round by beating Donald Young of the US 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Tiafoe will face 21st seed Kyle Edmund of the United Kingdom in the second round.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever