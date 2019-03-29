Miami Open: Roger Federer, Simona Halep advance in style

tennis

Roger Federer

Roger Federer edged closer to his fourth Miami Open title on Wednesday, swatting aside Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-2. The 20-time Grand Slam champion sealed a last-eight meeting with South African Kevin Anderson in ruthless fashion.

On the women's side, Romania's Simona Halep moved closer to reclaiming the World No. 1 ranking by reaching the semi-finals, defeating China's Wang Qiang 6-4, 7-5. Halep needs only to reach tomorrow's final at Hard Rock Stadium to knock Naomi Osaka from atop the women's rankings despite the Japanese star winning her second major title in this year's Australian Open.

