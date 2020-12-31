Michael Phelps in doubt for postponed Tokyo Olympics

The year of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is arriving. That would be 2021. Ever since the Olympics were postponed nine months ago, local organisers and the IOC have been biding their time. They've said we'll have to wait until early in 2021 for details about how the Olympics can open on July 23 in the middle of a pandemic. That time is here.

The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organisers will have to start getting specific in the next few months. Though modest by global standards, the virus is surging in Japan with just over 3,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The clock is ticking. The Japanese public appears more skeptical daily about the wisdom of holding the Olympics. In a telephone poll of 1,200 people this month, 63 per cent said the Olympics should be postponed or cancelled.

In an interview this month with CNN, Michael Phelps —the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals (23 gold)—said he was doubtful the Olympics should be held. The IOC has said they cannot be postponed again and will be canceled this time.

"The fact that you're going to put 10,000-plus athletes, plus all the volunteers, plus all the coaches, plus, plus, plus, plus plus. It doesn't make sense to me," Phelps said.

"I just don't see how it can happen. But fingers crossed that everything with vaccines—and everything goes smoothly on that front. But I mean. I don't know. There is just too much unknown."

Despite the uncertainties, what do we firmly know about staging the Tokyo Olympics?

Most of the solid information has to do with spending. Organizers say the delay will cost an added $2.8 billion, most of which will be covered by Japanese taxpayers. The official budget for the Olympics is now $15.4 billion, a 22% increase over the last budget. Government audits over the last several year suggest the real costs are at least $25 billion. Tokyo said the Olympics would cost about $7.5 billion when they were awarded in 2013.

Will there be fans?

Yes, likely. But it's not clear if fans from abroad will be allowed. Japan has just closed its borders to almost all visitors because of rising cases and the discovery of the COVID-19 variant.

Is there a deadline?

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed in late March. This seems like a reasonable date by which many firm decisions must be announced. The torch relay is to start in Japan on March 25, and it faces massive logistical questions just as the Olympics with 10,000 runners carrying the torch to every corner.

