Michael Schumacher's son Mick 'emotionally exploding' after joining F1 team

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, will drive in Formula One for the first time with Haas next season, the team announced on Wednesday, leaving their new recruit emotionally exploding at the realisation of a dream.

Schumacher junior, 21, long tipped for a Formula One spot, will partner Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, also 21, in the Haas lineup. Haas team principal Guenther Steiner welcomed the two F1 debutants in a tweet: "Super excited about having two rookies in our team for next year! Welcome, Mick!" They replace Haas's current driver pairing of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

"I'm really looking forward to next year's challenge...it's really been a dream that I've always dreamed about and now it's finally coming true," Schumacher said on Twitter. "So I'm just really really happy and emotionally exploding." Mick Schumacher currently heads the Formula Two drivers' standings with one race to go in Bahrain this weekend.

Haas's new signing will get a taste of what is in store when he takes part in free practice ahead of the 2020 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 11 before taking part in testing a few days later. Confirming the news 24 hours after Mazepin's appointment, Haas announced that they had signed Schumacher in a multi-year agreement.

