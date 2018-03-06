Microsoft completes renewable energy deal for Bengaluru facility

Microsoft on Tuesday said it completed its first renewable energy deal in India which will help power its new office building here with solar power

Microsoft on Tuesday said it completed its first renewable energy deal in India which will help power its new office building here with solar power. As part of the deal, the tech giant will purchase three megawatts of solar-powered electricity from Bengaluru-based renewable power producer Atria Power. This will meet 80 per cent of the projected electricity needs at the new facility, Microsoft said.

"Investing in local solar energy to help power our new Bengaluru office building is good for Microsoft, good for India and good for the environment," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India. This deal is part of the Karnataka government's programme to encourage investments in local solar energy operations, and in line with the larger Indian government goal to ramp up solar power generation to 100 gigawatts by 2022.

"We are proud to be deepening our long history of partnership and investment in India with this agreement. This deal will help us grow sustainably and supports the growth of the Indian solar energy industry, so that the entire country can more easily and reliably access clean electricity," Maheshwari added. This is Microsoft's first solar energy agreement in India, and one of the first in Asia -- the company completed a new solar agreement in Singapore last week.

Once completed, this project will bring Microsoft's total global direct procurement in renewable energy projects to nearly 900 megawatts. "Microsoft, like India, has ambitious commitments to use more renewable energy," said Rob Bernard, Chief Environmental Strategist, Microsoft.

