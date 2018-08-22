Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking attacks

international

Microsoft stops cyber-attacks on US political groups after it grabs key net domains

The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Representation Pic/AFP

Microsoft has said it has uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting US political groups ahead of the midterm elections. The company said that a hacking group tied to the Russian government created fake internet domains that appeared to spoof two American conservative organisations: the Hudson Institute and the International Republican Institute. Three other fake domains were designed to look as if they belonged to the US Senate.

Microsoft didn't offer any further description of the sites. The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which US intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

"This activity is most fundamentally focused on disrupting democracy," Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and chief legal officer, said. He said there is no sign the hackers were successful in persuading anyone to click on the sites, which could have exposed a target victim to computer infiltration.

'Go further' to counter Russia: UK to US, EU

New UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will urge the US and European countries to do more to call out Russia's "malign behaviour" and keep Vladimir Putin in check, notably by implementing tough sanctions.

Hunt for man who threatened Trump

Law enforcement authorities are searching for a man who's suspected of threatening to shoot Donald Trump. The US Marshals Service is offering $20,000 for information leading to Shawn Richard Christy's arrest.

'Perjury trap'

Donald Trump expressed worry that talking under oath to special counsel Robert Mueller about the Russia probe could lead to his being charged with perjury. The president said he was concerned that anything he told Mueller under oath might be compared to statements by others, and that any discrepancies could be used against him to charge him with perjury.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever