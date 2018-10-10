mid-day campaign: Vehicles encroach footpaths near civic hospitals in Mumbai

national

Major civic hospitals, which see thousands of patients daily, in Central Mumbai, too, are struggling to tackle the issue

Haphazardly parked two-wheelers on a footpath outside KEM Hospital cause major inconvenience to patients' kin

After tony SoBo, let's turn our attention to Central Mumbai — where the situation is the same. We are talking about footpaths outside hospitals completely encroached on by four-wheelers, two-wheelers and an endless row of hawkers who have spread out their wares all over the space, leaving almost no room for pedestrians.

In some areas, garbage bins and clunkers, too, fought for space on footpaths. mid-day took stock of the situation outside KEM and Wadia hospitals in Parel as well as Nair hospital in Mumbai Central and found the common denominator — patients, their families and pedestrians inconvenienced and forced to walk on the road with pavements turning into parking spots.

Wadia and Kem hospitals, Parel

Outside KEM, narrow footpaths already illegally occupied by hawkers have become completely chock-a-block because of parked two-wheelers. The situation is worse around Wadia Hospital. With vehicles parked on the footpath of Jerbai Wadia Road, pedestrians struggle to reach the hospital on the opposite side.



Bikes parked on a footpath along Acharya Donde Marg opposite Wadia hospital in Parel. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Locals and doctors said it is difficult for ambulances to enter and exit, causing delay and leading to losing out on the golden hour. Several footpaths, however, have vehicles parked by locals themselves, forcing walkers to take to the road. This then leads to traffic congestion. This has turned the silence zone into one filled with constant honking, disturbing patients.

"We are so tired of these parked vehicles that we have given up on making the owners understand the problem. Thanks to the guards stationed at the gates, people haven't started parking there, or these insensitive people would have blocked those too," a resident, Akshay

Raj, said.

Dr Avinash Supe, director of major civic hospitals, said he would look into the matter. "We have already spoken to the authority about illegal parking in the vicinity. We will soon take some steps, so that citizens, especially patients' relatives, don't face any trouble," he added.

Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central

Residents around Nair hospital, have complained to the traffic department, but so far, no action has been taken against footpath parking.



The outside of Nair hospital is messy with cars encroaching on the footpath

The complaint lodged with the traffic department by a resident in June states: "The footpath is almost 15-ft wide, and cars are allowed vertical parking on it. After that, there is double parking on the road. Citizens, especially children, are forced to walk on the street, which already has heavy traffic.

A few days back, a major accident was averted — a young boy about to come under an ST bus was saved in the nick of time. The traffic police come to inspect, but nothing is done; issues are quietly settled with members of housing societies as there is parking space crunch on their premises."

mid-day's series should open eyes of authorities

Michelle Andrade

This is with reference to mid-day's excellent footpath series. I would like to invite you to walk along Hill Road, Bandra, and see for yourself how badly encroached the footpaths are here. It is impossible to find space to walk here. Senior citizens and children are forced to walk on the road, dodging buses and other vehicles. The authorities seem to be blind to this nuisance, because ALMs here have made innumerable complaints to them. We can only hope your series opens their eyes to the need for action.

MF Qasmi

This is with reference to 'Here is what ails footpaths outside 2 major city hospitals'. Parking on footpath is a majore problem for the common man, as they don't have any space to walk, and are compelled to take to the roads. The authorities should resolve this problem, and create more parking zones. It will be a great relief for both motorists and pedestrians.

