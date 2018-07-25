mid day editorial: Don't fix something that's perfect

Locals and activists claim that the dividers along Linking Road are fine and do not need replacing or repair

Activists are up in arms against the civic body's plan to replace medians between Bandra and Santacruz on Linking Road at a cost of Rs 1.73 crore. Locals and activists claim that the dividers along Linking Road are fine and do not need replacing or repair.

A report in this paper cites an activist and resident saying that dividers on that stretch are in good condition and replacing them will only entail digging up a perfectly good road. The BMC has floated a R1.73-crore tender to replace the median barriers on Linking Road from Bandra to Santacruz. The officials claim that they want dividers to be of uniform height, as that will make them look good.

Yet, with the problems on our roads, especially in this season, maybe that sum could be put to better use, fix something that needs urgent repair and actually poses a danger to people, or look at infra that can be added somewhere to help people negotiate stretches of road easily.

A meeting between BMC officials and locals, which will include activists, who will have a better idea about procedures and the area, will yield good results about how best to go around making improvements in the ward. It may entail some impractical suggestions from well-meaning locals who may not know the constraints faced by civic authorities.

Yet, it is always worth lending an ear to suggestions from persons who are in the area. If they do claim that the dividers do not need attention, maybe it's time for the BMC to ask why and see if their reasons are valid. It will be time and money saved, both of which can be expended in a wiser way elsewhere in the city, crying out for repairs in different spots.

