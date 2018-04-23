mid-day editorial: Green warriors can't fight this battle alone

It was heartening to see the city marking Earth Day yesterday with a bouquet of initiatives

It was heartening to see the city marking Earth Day yesterday with a bouquet of initiatives. From seminars and debates that raised awareness about environmental issues, to celebrating our planet's superheroes, Earth Day is a welcome addition on Mumbaikars' radar.

Every event, though, brought home the relentless battle between two sides - environmental warriors versus the agencies in charge of infra and development projects. This tug of war is certainly not restricted to Mumbai. All over the world, we see green warriors and the so-called development experts in constant face-off mode.

In our city though, the battle seems especially weary and lonely for activist-citizens. Endemic corruption, red tape, powerful builder and infra lobbies and deep pockets of development agencies have stacked the odds against activists. What would add more meaning to Earth Day celebrations is if this were to become an equal playing field for both sides.

Let us see development and environment on the same side. This may seem utopian to many, but we can aspire to this goal. Healthy debates must replace hostile confrontation. Development denizens must to do their utmost to save vital open spaces that mean so much to people in a space-starved city.

Find a feasible, viable way to improve the city, rather than stomp all over its green lungs. Give environmental experts a spot at your project table, and work with them, rather than against them. Green warriors must not pose needless obstacles, but base their objections on merit and logic. Let's be the first to call the truce between these perennially warring factions. Taking small steps towards this aim will prove that Earth Day and the days after become a win-win situation for all.

