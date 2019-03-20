mid day editorial: Have a safe and respectful Holi, Mumbai

opinion

A couple of posters around Mumbai exhorting locals to observe a safe Holi hammers home the importance of the 'S' word – safety – when it comes to this festival of colour.

Awareness campaigns about eco-friendly colours and water conservation on Holi had taken root a couple of years ago and have had some effect. Many prefer to play Holi via keyboard now, the Happy Holi email, the mythology and meaning of Holi mail and WhatsApp messages that explode in a burst of colour on your phone screen are enough of a celebration for many.

For those colourfully cavorting on the ground though, remember that caution is the overriding theme of this festival. Make it a happy Holi not only for those larking with friends, but also the casual passer-by, the idler, the person taking an ailing person to a medical facility… the list is endless. See that Holi is truly inclusive. This means that those who do not wish to have colour thrown on them, or pelted with water balloons, should be left to mark the festival in their own way.

Respect for others is key to turning around the image of Holi, which unfortunately has been tarnished because of hooliganism. Train windows are already jammed shut to ward off water balloon and stone throwers, both crimes that must warrant very strict punishment. Molestation of women, under the pretext of celebrating needs a very tough approach. Increased police presence at public places is welcome and reassuring in some small measure.

The onus though is on revellers to show maturity, restraint and simple common sense. Like human rights, we must have festival rights, too, – everybody has the right to enjoy a festival with peace and dignity, in their own way.

